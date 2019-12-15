Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Brown scores 17 to lead Tennessee St. past Fordham 66-61

December 15, 2019 5:17 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Brown came off the bench to tally 17 points and Mark Freeman drilled a deep, shot-clock-beating 3-pointer in the final minute and Tennessee State held on to defeat Fordham 66-61 on Sunday.

Wesley Harris had 17 points and six rebounds for Tennessee State (7-4), which won its first road game. Emmanuel Egbuta added 10 points and Freeman had seven.

Chuba Ohams had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Rams (5-5). Antwon Portley and Jalen Cobb had 12 points apiece.

The Tigers led 36-23 at halftime but Fordham closed within 59-57 on a Portley layup with 2:25 to play. Harris and Jon Brown scored to push the lead by to six before Ohams layup made it 63-59 with 1:11 to go. But with the shot clock winding down to less than 40 seconds, Freeman, who was several steps behind the arc and well-guarded, left fly the clincher.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

