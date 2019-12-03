Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Browns release defensive end Chris Smith

December 3, 2019
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have released defensive end Chris Smith, whose girlfriend was killed in a roadside accident in September.

Smith spent the past two seasons with Cleveland. He did not play in Sunday’s loss at Pittsburgh despite the Browns being short-handed on the defensive line with Myles Garrett out due to an indefinite suspension.

Smith’s girlfriend, Petara Cordero, was struck and killed by a car on Sept. 11 while standing on the side of a highway after Smith’s car had swerved and crashed.

The 27-year-old Smith was not injured. He played against the New York Jets a few days later to honor Cordero, who had recently given birth to the couple’s first child.

Smith played in nine games this season. The Browns signed him as a free agent in 2018 after one season with Cincinnati. He played three years in Jacksonville.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

