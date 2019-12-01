Browns-Steelers Stats

|Cleveland
|3
|7
|0
|3—13
|Pittsburgh
|0
|10
|7
|3—20
|First Quarter
Cle_FG Seibert 31, 7:31.
Cle_Hunt 15 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 7:40.
Pit_FG Boswell 39, 2:56.
Pit_Washington 30 pass from Hodges (Boswell kick), 1:00.
Pit_Snell 1 run (Boswell kick), 10:36.
Pit_FG Boswell 29, 13:48.
Cle_FG Seibert 34, 7:30.
A_62,157.
___
|Cle
|Pit
|First downs
|19
|18
|Total Net Yards
|279
|323
|Rushes-yards
|24-106
|32-124
|Passing
|173
|199
|Punt Returns
|1-5
|2-14
|Kickoff Returns
|3-36
|3-72
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-28
|1-16
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-34-1
|14-21-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-23
|1-13
|Punts
|4-45.3
|4-43.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-34
|10-65
|Time of Possession
|32:06
|27:54
___
RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 16-58, Hunt 7-46, Mayfield 1-2. Pittsburgh, Snell 16-63, Samuels 7-32, Di.Johnson 1-17, Whyte 3-10, Hodges 5-2.
PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 18-32-1-196, Gilbert 0-2-0-0. Pittsburgh, Hodges 14-21-1-212.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 6-76, Hunt 5-19, Beckham 3-29, Carlson 2-28, Harris 1-23, Chubb 1-21. Pittsburgh, Washington 4-111, McDonald 3-21, Samuels 2-22, Jones 1-28, Di.Johnson 1-14, Vannett 1-7, Cain 1-5, Snell 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.