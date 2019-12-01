Listen Live Sports

Browns-Steelers Stats

December 1, 2019 4:27 pm
 
Cleveland 3 7 0 3—13
Pittsburgh 0 10 7 3—20
First Quarter

Cle_FG Seibert 31, 7:31.

Second Quarter

Cle_Hunt 15 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 7:40.

Pit_FG Boswell 39, 2:56.

Pit_Washington 30 pass from Hodges (Boswell kick), 1:00.

Third Quarter

Pit_Snell 1 run (Boswell kick), 10:36.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 29, 13:48.

Cle_FG Seibert 34, 7:30.

A_62,157.

___

Cle Pit
First downs 19 18
Total Net Yards 279 323
Rushes-yards 24-106 32-124
Passing 173 199
Punt Returns 1-5 2-14
Kickoff Returns 3-36 3-72
Interceptions Ret. 1-28 1-16
Comp-Att-Int 18-34-1 14-21-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-23 1-13
Punts 4-45.3 4-43.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-34 10-65
Time of Possession 32:06 27:54

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 16-58, Hunt 7-46, Mayfield 1-2. Pittsburgh, Snell 16-63, Samuels 7-32, Di.Johnson 1-17, Whyte 3-10, Hodges 5-2.

PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 18-32-1-196, Gilbert 0-2-0-0. Pittsburgh, Hodges 14-21-1-212.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 6-76, Hunt 5-19, Beckham 3-29, Carlson 2-28, Harris 1-23, Chubb 1-21. Pittsburgh, Washington 4-111, McDonald 3-21, Samuels 2-22, Jones 1-28, Di.Johnson 1-14, Vannett 1-7, Cain 1-5, Snell 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

