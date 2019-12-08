Broxton agrees to minor league contract with Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Outfielder Keon Broxton agreed Sunday to a minor league contract to return to the Milwaukee Brewers after spending last season with the New York Mets, Baltimore and Seattle.

Broxton played for the Brewers from 2016-18, hitting .222 with 33 homers and 79 RBIs. The 29-year-old batted .167 last season with six homers and 16 RBIs in 155 at-bats.

