Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bruins-Capitals Sum

December 11, 2019 9:49 pm
 
< a min read
      
Boston 1 0 1—2
Washington 0 2 1—3

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 26 (McAvoy, Marchand), 9:36.

Second Period_2, Washington, Oshie 12 (Carlson), 4:35 (pp). 3, Washington, Oshie 13 (Vrana, Kuznetsov), 8:05.

Third Period_4, Boston, Kuraly 3 (Krug), 2:53. 5, Washington, Carlson 12 (Backstrom, Wilson), 4:42.

Shots on Goal_Boston 8-15-9_32. Washington 8-6-11_25.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 5; Washington 1 of 3.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 7-3-3 (25 shots-22 saves). Washington, Holtby 16-3-4 (32-30).

A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:31.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Jonny Murray.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|13 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein