Bruins-Capitals Sum

Boston 1 0 1—2 Washington 0 2 1—3

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 26 (Marchand, McAvoy), 9:36.

Second Period_2, Washington, Oshie 12 (Carlson), 4:35 (pp). 3, Washington, Oshie 13 (Kuznetsov, Vrana), 8:05.

Third Period_4, Boston, Kuraly 3 (Krug), 2:53. 5, Washington, Carlson 12 (Backstrom, Wilson), 4:42.

Shots on Goal_Boston 8-15-9_32. Washington 8-6-11_25.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 5; Washington 1 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 7-3-3 (25 shots-22 saves). Washington, Holtby 16-3-4 (32-30).

A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:31.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Jonny Murray.

