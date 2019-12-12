Listen Live Sports

Bruins-Lightning Sums

December 12, 2019 10:13 pm
 
Boston 1 0 1—2
Tampa Bay 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Boston, Bergeron 10 (McAvoy, Marchand), 4:26. Penalties_Maroon, TB, Major (), 0:27; Chara, BOS, Major (), 0:27; Moore, BOS, (tripping), 12:44.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 12 (Kucherov), 12:35 (pp). Penalties_McDonagh, TB, (interference), 2:12; Grzelcyk, BOS, (tripping), 4:48; Shattenkirk, TB, (roughing), 4:48; Moore, BOS, (tripping), 12:29.

Third Period_3, Tampa Bay, Point 11 (Kucherov, Hedman), 4:07 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 13, 15:13. 5, Boston, Moore 1 (Bjork), 16:45. Penalties_Kuraly, BOS, (hooking), 2:43; Stamkos, TB, (hooking), 10:28.

Shots on Goal_Boston 4-12-13_29. Tampa Bay 7-14-10_31.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 2 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 13-4-3 (31 shots-28 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 13-8-1 (29-27).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:32.

Referees_Francis Charron, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, James Tobias.

