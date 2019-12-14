Bruins-Panthers Sums

Boston 1 2 1—4 Florida 0 0 2—2

First Period_1, Boston, DeBrusk 8 (Krejci, McAvoy), 14:41. Penalties_Bjork, BOS, (high sticking), 2:10; Pysyk, FLA, (tripping), 11:13; Grzelcyk, BOS, (tripping), 16:03; Connolly, FLA, (tripping), 18:39.

Second Period_2, Boston, Krejci 7 (Krug, DeBrusk), 3:14. 3, Boston, Pastrnak 27 (Marchand, Krug), 7:30 (pp). Penalties_Trocheck, FLA, (delay of game), 6:50.

Third Period_4, Florida, Pysyk 2 (Ekblad, Yandle), 2:46. 5, Florida, Yandle 4 (Trocheck, Ekblad), 9:13. 6, Boston, Pastrnak 28 (Bergeron, Marchand), 17:50. Penalties_Ekblad, FLA, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 6:29; McAvoy, BOS, (interference), 18:37.

Shots on Goal_Boston 22-10-10_42. Florida 11-11-11_33.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; Florida 0 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 8-3-3 (33 shots-31 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 11-9-4 (41-38).

A_15,157 (19,250). T_2:35.

Referees_Steve Kozari, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, James Tobias.

