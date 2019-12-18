Bruner scores 19 to carry SC-Upstate over SC State 73-70

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Tommy Bruner had 19 points as South Carolina Upstate ended its seven-game road losing streak, narrowly defeating South Carolina State 73-70 on Wednesday night.

Bryson Mozone had 15 points for South Carolina Upstate (3-8). Everette Hammond and Nevin Zink added 12 points apiece for the Spartans.

After a tight first 31 minutes in which neither team led by more than five points, the Bulldogs went up eight on a three-point play by Rayshawn Neal with 8:47 remaining. Upstate rallied with a 16-7 run over the next four minutes and took a 61-60 lead on a 3-pointer by Mozone at 4:45. They would go on to build a five-point lead that was cut to one when Ian Kinard made a pair of free throws with 16 seconds to go. Upstate’s Bruner went to the line with 11 seconds left and made both tries to seal the win.

Damani Applewhite had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-6). Neal added 12 points and Tashombe Riley had 11 points and eight rebounds.

