Bryant visits Fordham

Bryant (6-4) vs. Fordham (5-3)

Rose Hill Gym, New York; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays host to Bryant in a non-conference matchup. Bryant won 67-65 over Columbia on Friday. Fordham lost 54-53 in overtime to Manhattan on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Fordham’s Chuba Ohams, Antwon Portley and Erten Gazi have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.ACCURATE ADAM: Adam Grant has connected on 35.4 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 34 over the last three games. He’s also made 69 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Bryant’s Benson Lin has attempted 52 3-pointers and connected on 32.7 percent of them, and is 6 for 20 over his past three games.

SIMILAR DISTRIBUTIONS: Coincidentally, each of these teams has logged assists on exactly 50 percent of all field goals over its last three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Fordham has held opposing teams to 56.3 points per game this season, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

