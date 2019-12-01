Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Buccaneers-Jaguars Stats

December 1, 2019 4:35 pm
 
Tampa Bay 15 10 0 3—28
Jacksonville 0 0 3 8—11
First Quarter

TB_Barber 15 run (Gay kick), 2:49.

TB_White 14 fumble return (Barber run), 2:39.

Second Quarter

TB_Barber 1 run (Gay kick), 7:58.

TB_FG Gay 25, :57.

Third Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 53, 5:46.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_Westbrook 3 pass from Minshew (Westbrook pass from Minshew), 13:37.

TB_FG Gay 37, 2:19.

A_62,633.

___

TB Jac
First downs 19 14
Total Net Yards 315 242
Rushes-yards 31-74 17-49
Passing 241 193
Punt Returns 2-18 2-48
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-25
Interceptions Ret. 2-9 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-33-0 23-41-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-27 5-47
Punts 4-48.3 4-45.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-2
Penalties-Yards 8-44 16-125
Time of Possession 33:32 26:28

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Barber 17-44, Winston 6-20, R.Jones 6-8, Logan 1-2, Ogunbowale 1-0. Jacksonville, Fournette 14-38, Minshew 2-8, Foles 1-3.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Winston 21-33-0-268. Jacksonville, Foles 7-14-1-93, Minshew 16-27-1-147.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Perriman 5-87, Howard 5-61, Evans 4-53, Godwin 4-50, Ogunbowale 2-12, Brate 1-5. Jacksonville, Fournette 9-53, Westbrook 5-60, Conley 4-57, Chark 2-47, Cole 1-11, Walker 1-6, O’Leary 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

