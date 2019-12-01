Buccaneers-Jaguars Stats

|Tampa Bay
|15
|10
|0
|3—28
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|3
|8—11
|First Quarter
TB_Barber 15 run (Gay kick), 2:49.
TB_White 14 fumble return (Barber run), 2:39.
TB_Barber 1 run (Gay kick), 7:58.
TB_FG Gay 25, :57.
Jac_FG Lambo 53, 5:46.
Jac_Westbrook 3 pass from Minshew (Westbrook pass from Minshew), 13:37.
TB_FG Gay 37, 2:19.
A_62,633.
___
|TB
|Jac
|First downs
|19
|14
|Total Net Yards
|315
|242
|Rushes-yards
|31-74
|17-49
|Passing
|241
|193
|Punt Returns
|2-18
|2-48
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-9
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-33-0
|23-41-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-27
|5-47
|Punts
|4-48.3
|4-45.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|8-44
|16-125
|Time of Possession
|33:32
|26:28
___
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Barber 17-44, Winston 6-20, R.Jones 6-8, Logan 1-2, Ogunbowale 1-0. Jacksonville, Fournette 14-38, Minshew 2-8, Foles 1-3.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Winston 21-33-0-268. Jacksonville, Foles 7-14-1-93, Minshew 16-27-1-147.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Perriman 5-87, Howard 5-61, Evans 4-53, Godwin 4-50, Ogunbowale 2-12, Brate 1-5. Jacksonville, Fournette 9-53, Westbrook 5-60, Conley 4-57, Chark 2-47, Cole 1-11, Walker 1-6, O’Leary 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
