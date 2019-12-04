Listen Live Sports

Buckeyes’ Justin Fields is Big Ten offensive player of year

December 4, 2019 7:11 pm
 
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was honored Wednesday as the Big Ten offensive player of the year.

Fields won in voting of coaches and media.

Fields also was voted quarterback of the year after leading the Buckeyes to a perfect regular season. Other offensive honors: Purdue receiver David Bell, freshman of the year; Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman, receiver of the year; Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, running back of the year; Purdue’s Brycen Hopkins, tight end of the year; and Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, offensive lineman of the year.

Ohio State had three players on the media’s all-conference first team on offense. Joining Fields were running back J.K. Dobbins and offensive lineman Wyatt Davis. The coaches’ first team had Fields, Dobbins and offensive lineman Jonah Jackson from the Buckeyes. Taylor was a unanimous pick on the media’s first team.

The Big Ten announced its defensive honors Tuesday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

