Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bucknell takes on Rider

December 2, 2019 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Bucknell (3-6) vs. Rider (4-2)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes on Rider in a non-conference matchup. Bucknell fell 87-77 at home to Princeton on Saturday. Rider is coming off a 72-67 win in Uncasville over Vermont on Nov. 24.

SENIOR SCORING: Rider has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyere Marshall, Stevie Jordan, Frederick Scott, Dimencio Vaughn and Willy Nunez Jr. have collectively accounted for 85 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 82 percent of all Broncs points over the last five games.

Advertisement

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jordan has had his hand in 41 percent of all Rider field goals over the last three games. Jordan has 16 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

FLOOR SPACING: Bucknell’s Funk has attempted 45 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 4 for 12 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: Bucknell has lost its last three road games, scoring 65.7 points, while allowing 92.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider is ranked first among MAAC teams with an average of 76.3 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 The Video Show (Government Video Expo...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard helps shovel snow after storm

Today in History

1945: Navy air squadron disappears in Bermuda Triangle