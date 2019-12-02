Bucknell (3-6) vs. Rider (4-2)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes on Rider in a non-conference matchup. Bucknell fell 87-77 at home to Princeton on Saturday. Rider is coming off a 72-67 win in Uncasville over Vermont on Nov. 24.

SENIOR SCORING: Rider has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyere Marshall, Stevie Jordan, Frederick Scott, Dimencio Vaughn and Willy Nunez Jr. have collectively accounted for 85 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 82 percent of all Broncs points over the last five games.

Advertisement

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jordan has had his hand in 41 percent of all Rider field goals over the last three games. Jordan has 16 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Bucknell’s Funk has attempted 45 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 4 for 12 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: Bucknell has lost its last three road games, scoring 65.7 points, while allowing 92.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider is ranked first among MAAC teams with an average of 76.3 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.