The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Bucks-Grizzlies, Box

December 13, 2019 10:35 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (127)

Middleton 10-19 3-3 26, G.Antetokounmpo 12-23 10-13 37, B.Lopez 4-8 1-2 10, Bledsoe 3-6 6-6 12, Matthews 2-6 0-0 4, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 5-7 0-0 11, R.Lopez 0-1 3-4 3, G.Hill 2-5 3-3 8, DiVincenzo 2-4 2-2 6, Connaughton 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 44-87 28-33 127.

MEMPHIS (114)

Crowder 3-11 6-6 15, Jackson Jr. 14-21 6-9 43, Valanciunas 3-10 1-2 8, Jones 4-8 1-1 10, Brooks 6-17 3-4 19, Caboclo 1-3 0-0 2, S.Hill 3-10 0-0 8, Anderson 2-4 1-1 5, Melton 2-9 0-0 4, Guduric 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 38-98 18-23 114.

Milwaukee 35 29 26 37—127
Memphis 29 33 33 19—114

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 11-30 (Middleton 3-6, G.Antetokounmpo 3-7, Brown 2-3, G.Hill 1-2, Wilson 1-3, B.Lopez 1-4, DiVincenzo 0-1, Bledsoe 0-1, Connaughton 0-1, Matthews 0-2), Memphis 20-49 (Jackson Jr. 9-15, Brooks 4-7, Crowder 3-9, S.Hill 2-7, Valanciunas 1-1, Jones 1-2, Caboclo 0-1, Melton 0-3, Guduric 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 55 (G.Antetokounmpo 11), Memphis 45 (Crowder 11). Assists_Milwaukee 22 (G.Hill 5), Memphis 27 (Jones 7). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 21, Memphis 26. Technicals_Matthews, G.Antetokounmpo. A_16,109 (18,119).

The Associated Press

