Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bucks-Pistons, Box

December 4, 2019 9:35 pm
 
< a min read
      
MILWAUKEE (127)

Middleton 6-12 3-3 17, G.Antetokounmpo 12-21 7-9 35, B.Lopez 1-3 2-2 5, Bledsoe 6-11 0-0 13, Matthews 3-6 2-2 8, Ilyasova 4-10 2-2 10, Wilson 2-5 1-1 6, R.Lopez 4-6 0-0 10, Hill 0-2 3-3 3, DiVincenzo 2-6 2-2 6, Connaughton 2-5 0-0 5, Korver 2-3 3-3 9. Totals 44-90 25-27 127.

DETROIT (103)

Snell 3-6 0-0 7, Griffin 4-17 6-8 16, Drummond 11-17 1-4 23, B.Brown 0-6 0-0 0, Mykhailiuk 2-8 0-0 6, Doumbouya 0-0 0-0 0, Maker 2-2 0-0 5, Morris 1-5 2-2 5, Wood 3-6 1-3 7, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, Rose 6-15 2-2 14, Galloway 7-10 2-3 20. Totals 39-93 14-22 103.

Milwaukee 22 37 33 35—127
Detroit 24 24 24 31—103

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 14-35 (G.Antetokounmpo 4-8, R.Lopez 2-3, Korver 2-3, Middleton 2-4, Bledsoe 1-2, B.Lopez 1-2, Connaughton 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Ilyasova 0-3, Matthews 0-3, DiVincenzo 0-3), Detroit 11-36 (Galloway 4-5, Mykhailiuk 2-6, Griffin 2-8, Maker 1-1, Morris 1-3, Snell 1-4, Frazier 0-1, Drummond 0-1, B.Brown 0-2, Wood 0-2, Rose 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 55 (G.Antetokounmpo 9), Detroit 40 (Drummond 14). Assists_Milwaukee 25 (Bledsoe 6), Detroit 25 (Rose, Drummond 5). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 18, Detroit 19. Technicals_Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer, Matthews, Middleton, B.Brown, Griffin, Drummond. A_15,742 (20,491).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified