Bucks-Pistons, Box

MILWAUKEE (127)

Middleton 6-12 3-3 17, G.Antetokounmpo 12-21 7-9 35, B.Lopez 1-3 2-2 5, Bledsoe 6-11 0-0 13, Matthews 3-6 2-2 8, Ilyasova 4-10 2-2 10, Wilson 2-5 1-1 6, R.Lopez 4-6 0-0 10, Hill 0-2 3-3 3, DiVincenzo 2-6 2-2 6, Connaughton 2-5 0-0 5, Korver 2-3 3-3 9. Totals 44-90 25-27 127.

DETROIT (103)

Snell 3-6 0-0 7, Griffin 4-17 6-8 16, Drummond 11-17 1-4 23, B.Brown 0-6 0-0 0, Mykhailiuk 2-8 0-0 6, Doumbouya 0-0 0-0 0, Maker 2-2 0-0 5, Morris 1-5 2-2 5, Wood 3-6 1-3 7, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, Rose 6-15 2-2 14, Galloway 7-10 2-3 20. Totals 39-93 14-22 103.

Milwaukee 22 37 33 35—127 Detroit 24 24 24 31—103

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 14-35 (G.Antetokounmpo 4-8, R.Lopez 2-3, Korver 2-3, Middleton 2-4, Bledsoe 1-2, B.Lopez 1-2, Connaughton 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Ilyasova 0-3, Matthews 0-3, DiVincenzo 0-3), Detroit 11-36 (Galloway 4-5, Mykhailiuk 2-6, Griffin 2-8, Maker 1-1, Morris 1-3, Snell 1-4, Frazier 0-1, Drummond 0-1, B.Brown 0-2, Wood 0-2, Rose 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 55 (G.Antetokounmpo 9), Detroit 40 (Drummond 14). Assists_Milwaukee 25 (Bledsoe 6), Detroit 25 (Rose, Drummond 5). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 18, Detroit 19. Technicals_Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer, Matthews, Middleton, B.Brown, Griffin, Drummond. A_15,742 (20,491).

