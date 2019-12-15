Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin leaves with hamstring injury

Tampa Bay wide receiver Chris Godwin left the game on Sunday with a hamstring injury in the third quarter at Detroit. Godwin had five catches for 121 yards before being hurt in Tampa Bay’s 38-17 win.

For the season, Godwin has 86 catches for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns for the Buccaneers (7-7).

Also in the game, Tampa Bay’s Scotty Miller went out with a hamstring injury after he scored in the first quarter.

For the Lions, defensive tackle Mike Daniels (arm), running back J.D. McKissic (stringer), linebacker Devon Kennard (hamstring) and guard Kenny Wiggins (arm) left with injuries.

Falcons defensive lineman Takk McKinley went down with a shoulder injury near the 49ers’ sideline at the 8:28 mark of the opening quarter and didn’t return. Atlanta then lost linebacker Foyesade Oluokun to a shoulder injury in the second half.

The Cowboys, already down Leighton Vander Esch because of a neck injury, lost two more linebackers in the first half against the Rams in veteran Joe Thomas and rookie Luke Gifford. Thomas injured a knee and Gifford was knocked out by an arm injury.

Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks left at Green Bay in the fourth quarter with an injury. Hicks, a Pro Bowl pick last season, was active and played for the first time since dislocating his left elbow against Oakland in London on Oct. 6.

The Seahawks played without defensive ends Ziggy Ansah and Jadeveon Clowney, cornerback Shaquill Griffin and tight end Luke Wilson. Safety Quandre Diggs left in the third quarter and linebacker Bobby Wagner in the fourth. Coach Pete Carroll said after the game that both suffered ankle injuries, but said it appears Diggs’ injury may be worse.

In other injuries:

Redskins rookie cornerback Jimmy Moreland left in the third quarter against the Eagles with a foot injury. Cornerback Aaron Colvin was injured early in the fourth and cornerback Fabian Moreau left with a hamstring injury in the final minutes.

Chiefs defensive lineman Alex Okafor hurt his chest while sacking Denver’s Drew Lock in the first half and did not return.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered a shoulder injury on the opening drive of the second half and did not return against the Chargers. And Chargers left tackle Russell Okung reinjured his groin late in the second quarter and did not return.

Houston linebacker Benardrick McKinney left at Tennessee with a concussion.

Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan pulled a hamstring in the second half against the Giants.

Patriots right guard Shaq Mason (ankle) and cornerback Jonathan Jones (groin) left in the fourth quarter at Cincinnati. Bengals right guard John Miller left with a concussion in the third quarter.

Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen (shoulder) was sidelined at Oakland with a shoulder injury.

