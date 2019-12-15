Listen Live Sports

Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10

December 15, 2019 11:29 pm
 
Buffalo 0 7 0 10 17
Pittsburgh 0 3 7 0 10

Second Quarter

Buf_Allen 1 run (Hauschka kick), 14:22.

Pit_FG Boswell 49, 11:26.

Third Quarter

Pit_Conner 11 pass from Hodges (Boswell kick), 11:18.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_FG Hauschka 36, 12:23.

Buf_Kroft 14 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 7:55.

A_64,694.

Buf Pit
First downs 17 15
Total Net Yards 261 229
Rushes-yards 38-130 15-51
Passing 131 178
Punt Returns 1-12 2-20
Kickoff Returns 2-45 3-63
Interceptions Ret. 4-49 1-33
Comp-Att-Int 13-25-1 23-38-4
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 4-24
Punts 6-41.5 5-43.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 4-1
Penalties-Yards 8-70 6-30
Time of Possession 32:20 27:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Singletary 21-87, Allen 7-28, Gore 10-15. Pittsburgh, Conner 8-42, Whyte 2-5, Hodges 1-4, Snell 2-1, Samuels 2-(minus 1).

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 13-25-1-139. Pittsburgh, Hodges 23-38-4-202.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Brown 7-99, Singletary 2-2, Kroft 1-14, Knox 1-11, Roberts 1-7, Beasley 1-6. Pittsburgh, Washington 5-83, Johnson 5-62, Vannett 5-40, Conner 4-9, Holton 2-(minus 1), Samuels 1-5, Gentry 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

