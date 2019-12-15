Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10

Buffalo 0 7 0 10 — 17 Pittsburgh 0 3 7 0 — 10

Second Quarter

Buf_Allen 1 run (Hauschka kick), 14:22.

Pit_FG Boswell 49, 11:26.

Third Quarter

Pit_Conner 11 pass from Hodges (Boswell kick), 11:18.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_FG Hauschka 36, 12:23.

Buf_Kroft 14 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 7:55.

A_64,694.

Buf Pit First downs 17 15 Total Net Yards 261 229 Rushes-yards 38-130 15-51 Passing 131 178 Punt Returns 1-12 2-20 Kickoff Returns 2-45 3-63 Interceptions Ret. 4-49 1-33 Comp-Att-Int 13-25-1 23-38-4 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 4-24 Punts 6-41.5 5-43.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 4-1 Penalties-Yards 8-70 6-30 Time of Possession 32:20 27:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Singletary 21-87, Allen 7-28, Gore 10-15. Pittsburgh, Conner 8-42, Whyte 2-5, Hodges 1-4, Snell 2-1, Samuels 2-(minus 1).

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 13-25-1-139. Pittsburgh, Hodges 23-38-4-202.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Brown 7-99, Singletary 2-2, Kroft 1-14, Knox 1-11, Roberts 1-7, Beasley 1-6. Pittsburgh, Washington 5-83, Johnson 5-62, Vannett 5-40, Conner 4-9, Holton 2-(minus 1), Samuels 1-5, Gentry 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

