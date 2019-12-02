Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Buie, Coburn lift Hofstra over Canisius 64-57

December 2, 2019 7:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Desure Buie scored 19 points and Tareq Coburn had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Hofstra beat Canisius 64-57 on Monday in the championship game of the Boca Raton Beach Classic.

Eli Pemberton chipped in 16 points and nine rebounds for Hofstra (6-3). Buie also had six assists and four steals.

Hofstra attempted just five free throws over the first 30 minutes of the game but made 12 straight after that, closing on an 18-11 run.

Armon Harried had 15 points for the Golden Griffins (4-3), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Scott Hitchon and Malik Johnson had 12 points.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified