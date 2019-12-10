Listen Live Sports

Buie scores 20 to lift Hofstra past Stony Brook 71-63

December 10, 2019 9:40 pm
 
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Desure Buie had 20 points as Hofstra defeated Stony Brook 71-63 on Tuesday night, winning The Long Island Rivalry for the fourth straight year.

Jalen Ray had 17 points for Hofstra (7-4) and Eli Pemberton added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Tareq Coburn had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the home team.

Andrew Garcia had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Seawolves (7-4). Makale Foreman added 16 points. Miles Latimer had 10 points.

Elijah Olaniyi had only 8 points. The Seawolves’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 20 points per game, he shot 20 percent from 3-point range (1 of 5).

Hofstra holds a 22-5 edge over Stony Brook in The Long Island Rivalry, which began in 1972-73.

Hofstra faces Princeton on the road next Thursday. Stony Brook faces Providence on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

