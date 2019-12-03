Bulls-Kings, Box

CHICAGO (113)

Dunn 3-8 0-0 6, Markkanen 6-12 4-4 20, Carter Jr. 4-8 2-2 10, Satoransky 3-9 8-8 14, LaVine 7-13 9-11 28, Young 3-6 0-0 7, Gafford 3-3 1-3 7, White 4-9 0-0 11, Arcidiacono 1-2 1-1 4, Valentine 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 36-75 25-29 113.

SACRAMENTO (106)

Barnes 6-16 3-4 16, Bjelica 7-10 2-2 18, Holmes 9-12 2-2 20, Joseph 1-4 0-0 2, Hield 9-21 5-6 26, Ariza 0-4 2-2 2, Dedmon 1-2 0-0 2, Ferrell 3-5 2-2 9, Bogdanovic 4-9 1-2 11, James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-83 17-20 106.

Chicago 22 33 29 29—113 Sacramento 23 21 30 32—106

3-Point Goals_Chicago 16-37 (LaVine 5-7, Markkanen 4-8, White 3-6, Valentine 2-4, Young 1-2, Arcidiacono 1-2, Carter Jr. 0-1, Dunn 0-3, Satoransky 0-4), Sacramento 9-33 (Hield 3-13, Bjelica 2-3, Bogdanovic 2-5, Ferrell 1-1, Barnes 1-5, Dedmon 0-1, Joseph 0-2, Ariza 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 32 (Carter Jr. 10), Sacramento 41 (Holmes 9). Assists_Chicago 20 (Satoransky 5), Sacramento 22 (Joseph 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 20, Sacramento 26. Technicals_Sacramento coach Kings (Defensive three second). A_17,257 (17,608).

