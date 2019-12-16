Bulls-Thunder, Box

CHICAGO (106)

Dunn 2-3 0-0 5, Markkanen 6-14 1-1 13, Carter Jr. 5-10 2-4 12, Satoransky 4-9 2-2 11, LaVine 15-25 6-6 39, Gafford 0-0 0-0 0, Young 1-5 0-0 2, White 1-6 0-0 2, Arcidiacono 5-6 0-0 12, Valentine 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 43-87 11-13 106.

OKLAHOMA CITY (109)

Ferguson 4-7 0-0 12, Gallinari 6-16 6-6 22, Adams 4-8 1-2 9, Paul 9-12 6-6 30, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-3 5-8 7, Nader 1-4 0-0 2, Bazley 0-2 0-0 0, Noel 3-5 3-4 9, Schroder 7-12 2-2 18. Totals 35-69 23-28 109.

Chicago 37 31 22 16—106 Oklahoma City 16 33 33 27—109

3-Point Goals_Chicago 9-31 (LaVine 3-11, Arcidiacono 2-2, Valentine 2-5, Dunn 1-1, Satoransky 1-4, Carter Jr. 0-1, Young 0-1, White 0-2, Markkanen 0-4), Oklahoma City 16-34 (Paul 6-8, Ferguson 4-7, Gallinari 4-10, Schroder 2-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Bazley 0-2, Nader 0-3). Fouled Out_Ferguson. Rebounds_Chicago 31 (Carter Jr. 9), Oklahoma City 42 (Adams 11). Assists_Chicago 27 (Satoransky 6), Oklahoma City 21 (Paul 8). Total Fouls_Chicago 21, Oklahoma City 15. A_18,203 (18,203).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.