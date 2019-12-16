Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bulls-Thunder, Box

December 16, 2019 10:37 pm
 
< a min read
      
CHICAGO (106)

Dunn 2-3 0-0 5, Markkanen 6-14 1-1 13, Carter Jr. 5-10 2-4 12, Satoransky 4-9 2-2 11, LaVine 15-25 6-6 39, Gafford 0-0 0-0 0, Young 1-5 0-0 2, White 1-6 0-0 2, Arcidiacono 5-6 0-0 12, Valentine 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 43-87 11-13 106.

OKLAHOMA CITY (109)

Ferguson 4-7 0-0 12, Gallinari 6-16 6-6 22, Adams 4-8 1-2 9, Paul 9-12 6-6 30, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-3 5-8 7, Nader 1-4 0-0 2, Bazley 0-2 0-0 0, Noel 3-5 3-4 9, Schroder 7-12 2-2 18. Totals 35-69 23-28 109.

Chicago 37 31 22 16—106
Oklahoma City 16 33 33 27—109

3-Point Goals_Chicago 9-31 (LaVine 3-11, Arcidiacono 2-2, Valentine 2-5, Dunn 1-1, Satoransky 1-4, Carter Jr. 0-1, Young 0-1, White 0-2, Markkanen 0-4), Oklahoma City 16-34 (Paul 6-8, Ferguson 4-7, Gallinari 4-10, Schroder 2-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Bazley 0-2, Nader 0-3). Fouled Out_Ferguson. Rebounds_Chicago 31 (Carter Jr. 9), Oklahoma City 42 (Adams 11). Assists_Chicago 27 (Satoransky 6), Oklahoma City 21 (Paul 8). Total Fouls_Chicago 21, Oklahoma City 15. A_18,203 (18,203).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First military purpose-built helicopter gunship on display

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached