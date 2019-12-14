Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Burk scores 22 to carry IUPUI past Purdue Fort Wayne 74-65

December 14, 2019 3:05 pm
 
< a min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Burk scored 22 points as IUPUI got past Purdue Fort Wayne 74-65 on Saturday.

Jaylen Minnett had 17 points for the Jaguars (4-8). Grant Weatherford added 14 points, six assists and five steals and Elyjah Goss had 11 rebounds.

DeMierre Black had a career-high 17 points for the Mastodons (7-7). Jarred Godfrey added 14 points and six rebounds and Brian Patrick had 12 points.

IUPUI matches up against Fresno State on the road on Friday. Purdue Fort Wayne faces Iowa State on the road next Sunday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

120th Army-Navy football game

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated