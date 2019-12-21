Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Burrell, Horston have career days for No. 23 Lady Vols

December 21, 2019 7:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Rae Burrell and Jordan Horston combined for 41 points on 18-of-25 shooting, Rennia Davis had a double-double and No. 23 Tennessee rebounded from a big loss to top-ranked Stanford to defeat Portland State 88-61 on Saturday.

Burrell hit 10 of 13 shots to score a career-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in just 22 minutes off the bench. Horston was 8 of 12 and had a career-high 20 points. Davis went 7-of-11 shooting for 18 points and grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds for her 24th career double-double. Jazmine Massengill contributed a career-high 10 assists for the Lady Vols.

Tennessee (9-2) shot 51%, including 6 of 13 3-pointers, and had a 56-26 rebounding advantage.

Kylie Jimenez had 15 points and Desirae Hansen 10 for the Vikings (6-4). Jordan Stotler blocked nine shots, tying the school record. Portland State only shot 32%, going 12 of 30 from 3-point range and 7 of 30 inside the arc

Advertisement

Portland State led 19-18 after one quarter but the Lady Vols raced back to lead 40-26 at the half. They blew the game open with a 25-9 advantage in the third quarter. Tennessee went 10 of 18 in the third while the Vikings were 2 of 14.

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

First USCG Academy swimmer qualifies for Olympic trials

Today in History

1814: Treaty brings War of 1812 to an end