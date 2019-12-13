Listen Live Sports

BYU looks to extend streak vs Utah State

December 13, 2019 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Brigham Young (8-4) vs. Utah State (10-1)

Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Utah State. Brigham Young has won by an average of 10 points in its last seven wins over the Aggies. Utah State’s last win in the series came on Dec. 2, 2009, a 71-61 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Brigham Young has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jake Toolson, TJ Haws, Alex Barcello, Dalton Nixon and Yoeli Childs have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TOOLSON: Toolson has connected on 43.9 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also made 90.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Brigham Young is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Cougars are 2-4 when opponents score more than 63.

FLOOR SPACING: Utah State’s Brock Miller has attempted 79 3-pointers and connected on 31.6 percent of them, and is 7 for 27 attempts over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Utah State offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 27th-best rate in the country. The Brigham Young defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 298th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

