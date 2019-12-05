C. Michigan hosts UTM

UT Martin (3-4) vs. Central Michigan (6-2)

McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin and Central Michigan both look to put winning streaks together . Each program is coming off of a victory in their last game. Central Michigan earned an 88-72 win at home over Youngstown State on Saturday, while UT Martin won 76-73 over Boston University on Nov. 11.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Kevin McKay, Dallas Morgan, Rob Montgomery and David DiLeo have combined to account for 60 percent of Central Michigan’s scoring this season including 43 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For UT Martin, .DOMINANT DOVE: Quintin Dove has connected on 20 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also made 80.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Central Michigan has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 104.8 points while giving up 67.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Chippewas have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Skyhawks. Central Michigan has an assist on 44 of 98 field goals (44.9 percent) over its previous three games while UT Martin has assists on 25 of 73 field goals (34.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Central Michigan offense has scored 95.1 points per game this season, ranking the Chippewas first nationally. The UT Martin defense has allowed 82.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 255th).

