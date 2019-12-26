Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Calvert-Lewin gives Ancelotti winning start at Everton

December 26, 2019 1:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Carlo Ancelotti’s managerial reign at Everton a winning start as his diving header secured a 1-0 victory over Burnley in the English Premier League on Thursday.

The Toffees striker stretched Everton’s unbeaten run to four league games but Ancelotti will be aware that this was not a vintage performance from his new side at Goodison Park.

Everton once again struggled to make the most of dominant possession – highlighting the need for Ancelotti to bring in reinforcements up front – but prevailed from one predatory piece of finishing from Calvert-Lewin in the 80th minute.

Caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson claimed five points from his three league matches against Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal to lift Everton into midtable.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KY Air National Guard crew builds fire during training

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth after orbiting the moon