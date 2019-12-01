Listen Live Sports

Canadiens-Bruins Sums

December 1, 2019 9:48 pm
 
Montreal 1 0 0—1
Boston 0 0 3—3

First Period_1, Montreal, Armia 11, 1:58. Penalties_McAvoy, BOS, (high sticking), 14:38.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Weber, MTL, (interference), 17:13; Gallagher, MTL, (roughing), 17:13; DeBrusk, BOS, (roughing), 17:13.

Third Period_2, Boston, Pastrnak 26 (Carlo, Bjork), 6:16. 3, Boston, Backes 2 (Grzelcyk, Krejci), 10:29 (pp). 4, Boston, DeBrusk 7 (Coyle), 13:27. Penalties_Cousins, MTL, (holding), 8:38; Montreal bench, served by Cousins (too many men on the ice), 18:09.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 11-8-10_29. Boston 10-10-14_34.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 1; Boston 1 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 10-10-3 (34 shots-31 saves). Boston, Rask 14-2-2 (29-28).

A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:31.

Referees_Dean Morton, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brian Murphy.

