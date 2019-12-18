Listen Live Sports

Canadiens-Canucks Sum

December 18, 2019 12:43 am
 
Montreal 0 1 2—3
Vancouver 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Vancouver, Gaudette 7 (Myers, Leivo), 18:21 (pp).

Second Period_2, Montreal, Cousins 5 (Armia, Domi), 8:05.

Third Period_3, Montreal, Tatar 13 (Danault, Gallagher), 1:51 (pp). 4, Montreal, Weber 11 (Armia, Domi), 3:25 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Montreal 10-12-8_30. Vancouver 14-15-10_39.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 2 of 2; Vancouver 1 of 4.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 14-10-3 (39 shots-38 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 9-11-3 (30-27).

A_18,788 (18,910). T_2:29.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Bevan Mills.

