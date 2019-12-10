Canadiens-Penguins Sum

Montreal 0 3 1—4 Pittsburgh 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 17 (Malkin, Rust), 2:59.

Second Period_2, Montreal, Tatar 10 (Danault, Gallagher), 12:24 (pp). 3, Montreal, Armia 11 (Petry), 16:17. 4, Montreal, Weber 10 (Lehkonen, Armia), 19:45.

Third Period_5, Montreal, Gallagher 14 (Tatar, Weber), 18:21.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 5-17-4_26. Pittsburgh 10-11-13_34.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 1; Pittsburgh 0 of 1.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 13-9-3 (34 shots-33 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 7-5-0 (25-22).

A_18,422 (18,387). T_2:25.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.