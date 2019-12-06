Canadiens-Rangers Sums

Montreal 1 0 1—2 N.Y. Rangers 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Montreal, Gallagher 13 (Danault, Tatar), 10:37. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Smith 3, 2:30. Penalties_Chytil, NYR, (tripping), 10:45; Chiarot, MTL, (interference), 13:53; Chiarot, MTL, (tripping), 17:56.

Third Period_3, Montreal, Thompson 2 (Cousins, Suzuki), 18:53. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 11-11-11_33. N.Y. Rangers 8-14-8_30.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 1; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 12-9-3 (30 shots-29 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 7-4-1 (33-31).

A_17,354 (18,006). T_2:21.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Ryan Galloway.

