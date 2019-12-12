Canisius squares off against Holy Cross

Holy Cross (1-9) vs. Canisius (4-4)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross and Canisius look to bounce back from losses. Holy Cross fell 69-66 in overtime at home to Massachusetts-Boston on Tuesday. Canisius lost 62-59 at Florida Atlantic on Dec. 4.

LEADING THE WAY: Canisius’ Malik Johnson has averaged 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Majesty Brandon has put up 10.9 points. For the Crusaders, Joe Pridgen has averaged 15.4 points and 7.4 rebounds while Austin Butler has put up 10.4 points and 7.6 rebounds.MIGHTY MALIK: Johnson has connected on 27.8 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 21 over the last five games. He’s also converted 79.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Holy Cross has lost its last four road games, scoring 68.5 points, while allowing 84.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Griffins have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Crusaders. Canisius has an assist on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Holy Cross has assists on 35 of 77 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Holy Cross is ranked first in the Patriot League with an average of 71.5 possessions per game. The uptempo Crusaders have pushed that total to 73.1 possessions per game over their last three games.

