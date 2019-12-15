Canucks-Golden Knights Sum

Vancouver 1 0 2—3 Vegas 2 2 2—6

First Period_1, Vegas, Holden 3 (Stastny), 2:22. 2, Vancouver, Pettersson 14 (Boeser, Tanev), 4:03. 3, Vegas, Zykov 1 (Theodore, Pacioretty), 9:51 (pp).

Second Period_4, Vegas, Marchessault 10 (Smith, Karlsson), 4:46. 5, Vegas, Stone 12 (Pacioretty, Theodore), 9:16.

Third Period_6, Vancouver, Boeser 12 (Horvat, Hughes), 5:02. 7, Vegas, Pacioretty 14 (Stone, Engelland), 10:49. 8, Vancouver, Virtanen 9 (Pearson, Myers), 17:24 (pp). 9, Vegas, Pacioretty 15 (Stephenson, Theodore), 19:18 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 9-5-15_29. Vegas 11-19-16_46.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 2; Vegas 2 of 4.

Goalies_Vancouver, DiPietro 0-0-0 (7 shots-6 saves), Markstrom 9-10-3 (39-34). Vegas, Fleury 13-7-2 (29-26).

A_18,066 (17,367). Referees_Pierre Lambert, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Jesse Marquis.

