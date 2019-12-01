Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Canucks-Oilers Sum

December 1, 2019 1:19 am
 
Vancouver 2 2 1—5
Edmonton 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Vancouver, Graovac 2 (Pearson, Gaudette), 3:31 (pp). 2, Vancouver, Pearson 6 (Miller), 13:32 (sh). 3, Edmonton, McDavid 19 (Bear, Gagner), 14:14.

Second Period_4, Edmonton, Kassian 9 (McDavid), 5:05. 5, Vancouver, Pearson 7 (Hughes, Horvat), 13:47. 6, Vancouver, Eriksson 1 (Pearson, Horvat), 18:04.

Third Period_7, Vancouver, Leivo 3 (Virtanen, Horvat), 1:21.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 17-13-8_38. Edmonton 7-15-8_30.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 3; Edmonton 0 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 8-6-3 (30 shots-28 saves). Edmonton, Smith 7-7-1 (38-33).

A_18,035 (18,641). T_2:25.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Tony Sericolo.

