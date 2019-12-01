Canucks-Oilers Sums

Vancouver 2 2 1—5 Edmonton 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Vancouver, Graovac 2 (Pearson, Gaudette), 3:31 (pp). 2, Vancouver, Pearson 6 (Miller), 13:32 (sh). 3, Edmonton, McDavid 19 (Bear, Gagner), 14:14. Penalties_Kassian, EDM, (charging), 2:04; Eriksson, VAN, (hooking), 12:03; Granlund, EDM, (interference), 15:01.

Second Period_4, Edmonton, Kassian 9 (McDavid), 5:05. 5, Vancouver, Pearson 7 (Hughes, Horvat), 13:47. 6, Vancouver, Eriksson 1 (Pearson, Horvat), 18:04. Penalties_Graovac, VAN, (high sticking), 9:40.

Third Period_7, Vancouver, Leivo 3 (Virtanen, Horvat), 1:21. Penalties_Gaudette, VAN, (tripping), 1:30; Bear, EDM, (delay of game), 7:13.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 17-13-8_38. Edmonton 7-15-8_30.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 3; Edmonton 0 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 8-6-3 (30 shots-28 saves). Edmonton, Smith 7-7-1 (38-33).

A_18,035 (18,641). T_2:25.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Tony Sericolo.

