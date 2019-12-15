Canucks-Sharks Sum

Vancouver 0 0 2—2 San Jose 1 0 3—4

First Period_1, San Jose, Hertl 12 (Thornton), 10:50.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, San Jose, Meier 11 (E.Karlsson, Kane), 7:09. 3, Vancouver, Virtanen 8 (Tanev, Gaudette), 7:57. 4, San Jose, Kane 14 (Goodrow, Couture), 18:39. 5, Vancouver, Horvat 9 (Boeser, Hughes), 19:31. 6, San Jose, Couture 11 (Vlasic), 19:52.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 7-12-16_35. San Jose 12-7-8_27.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 3; San Jose 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 9-9-3 (25 shots-23 saves). San Jose, Dell 4-4-1 (35-33).

A_16,242 (17,562). T_2:25.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Mark Shewchyk.

