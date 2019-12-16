Capitals-Blue Jackets Sum

Washington 0 0 0—0 Columbus 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Columbus, Robinson 4 (Texier, Savard), 11:32.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 8 (Jenner, Nyquist), 0:32. 3, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 9 (Harrington, Peeke), 8:46.

Shots on Goal_Washington 8-8-14_30. Columbus 14-2-5_21.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 4; Columbus 0 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 16-4-4 (21 shots-18 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 13-10-3 (30-30).

A_16,602 (18,500). T_2:34.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Kiel Murchison.

