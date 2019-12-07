Listen Live Sports

Capitals-Ducks Sum

December 7, 2019 1:22 am
 
Washington 1 1 1—3
Anaheim 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Washington, Boyd 2 (Orlov, Hagelin), 9:00.

Second Period_2, Washington, Kuznetsov 12 (Carlson, Vrana), 5:10 (pp). 3, Anaheim, Getzlaf 10 (Terry), 17:03.

Third Period_4, Anaheim, Henrique 9 (Getzlaf, Kase), 0:45. 5, Washington, Vrana 15, 1:37.

Shots on Goal_Washington 12-15-9_36. Anaheim 14-8-7_29.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 3.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 15-2-4 (29 shots-27 saves). Anaheim, Miller 4-2-2 (36-33).

A_15,945 (17,174). T_2:38.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Bevan Mills.

