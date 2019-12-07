Capitals-Ducks Sum

|Washington
|1
|1
|1—3
|Anaheim
|0
|1
|1—2
First Period_1, Washington, Boyd 2 (Orlov, Hagelin), 9:00.
Second Period_2, Washington, Kuznetsov 12 (Carlson, Vrana), 5:10 (pp). 3, Anaheim, Getzlaf 10 (Terry), 17:03.
Third Period_4, Anaheim, Henrique 9 (Getzlaf, Kase), 0:45. 5, Washington, Vrana 15, 1:37.
Shots on Goal_Washington 12-15-9_36. Anaheim 14-8-7_29.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 3.
Goalies_Washington, Holtby 15-2-4 (29 shots-27 saves). Anaheim, Miller 4-2-2 (36-33).
A_15,945 (17,174). T_2:38.
Referees_Brian Pochmara, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Bevan Mills.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.