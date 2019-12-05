Capitals-Kings Sum

Washington 2 0 1—3 Los Angeles 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Washington, Carlson 10, 4:36. 2, Washington, Carlson 11 (Oshie, Eller), 13:27.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Los Angeles, Lizotte 3, 3:20. 4, Washington, Wilson 11, 18:41.

Shots on Goal_Washington 8-4-10_22. Los Angeles 8-10-5_23.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Los Angeles 0 of 3.

Goalies_Washington, Samsonov 7-2-1 (23 shots-22 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 7-11-1 (21-19).

A_16,102 (18,230). T_2:27.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Bevan Mills.

