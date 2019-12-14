Capitals-Lightning Sum

Washington 1 0 4—5 Tampa Bay 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 6, 6:42.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Point 12 (Kucherov, Killorn), 5:45 (pp).

Third Period_3, Washington, Eller 7 (Panik, Orlov), 1:58. 4, Washington, Hathaway 5 (Gudas, Leipsic), 2:43. 5, Tampa Bay, Rutta 1 (Gourde, Killorn), 11:16. 6, Washington, Oshie 14 (Vrana, Kuznetsov), 12:19. 7, Washington, Wilson 12 (Oshie, Backstrom), 19:21.

Shots on Goal_Washington 12-9-13_34. Tampa Bay 8-11-9_28.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 1 of 5.

Goalies_Washington, Samsonov 8-2-1 (28 shots-26 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 13-9-1 (33-29).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:31.

Referees_Francis Charron, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Libor Suchanek.

