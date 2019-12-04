Capitals-Sharks Sums

|Washington
|3
|2
|0—5
|San Jose
|1
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, San Jose, M.Karlsson 3 (Ferraro, Dillon), 2:33. 2, Washington, Hathaway 3 (Dowd, Carlson), 13:31. 3, Washington, Vrana 13 (Oshie, Carlson), 14:24. 4, Washington, Carlson 9 (Kempny), 16:32. Penalties_None.
Second Period_5, Washington, Hathaway 4 (Dowd), 2:31. 6, Washington, Vrana 14 (Orlov, Eller), 16:15. Penalties_Gambrell, SJ, (tripping), 6:23.
Third Period_7, San Jose, Kane 13 (M.Karlsson), 13:07. Penalties_Kane, SJ, Major (elbowing), 14:59; Kane, SJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:59.
Shots on Goal_Washington 13-10-5_28. San Jose 10-7-8_25.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; San Jose 0 of 0.
Goalies_Washington, Holtby 14-2-4 (25 shots-23 saves). San Jose, Dell 3-4-0 (5-5), Jones 12-9-1 (23-18).
A_15,762 (17,562). T_2:15.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Daisy.
