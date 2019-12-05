Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardiff appeals to CAS to overturn FIFA order in Sala case

December 5, 2019 10:50 am
 
< a min read
      

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Soccer club Cardiff has formally filed an appeal to sport’s highest court seeking to overturn a FIFA order it must pay Nantes a 6 million euros ($6.7 million) first payment for Emiliano Sala.

An appeal hearing is likely to be held around April, and a verdict “ is not expected before June,” the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Thursday.

FIFA ruled in favor of Nantes and warned Cardiff it faces a transfer ban of three trading windows if it refuses to pay when the case is settled.

Cardiff agreed in January to pay a club record fee for Argentine forward Sala, who died in a plane crash before playing for his new team.

Advertisement

Sala was killed when the single-engine aircraft carrying him from Nantes to Cardiff crashed near the Channel Island of Guernsey on Jan. 21.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Hours earlier, FIFA received an online document from the Welsh soccer federation to complete transferring the player’s registration from France.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified