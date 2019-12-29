Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Carey, Pickett lead Siena over Holy Cross 74-62

December 29, 2019 4:33 pm
 
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Donald Carey scored 22 points and Jalen Pickett tallied 21 and Siena beat Holy Cross 74-62 on Sunday.

Carey’s 3-pointer with 8:44 before halftime made it 23-21 in favor of Siena and the Saints never trailed again. The Saints led 45-37 at halftime, and Pickett’s jump shot with 10:07 left extended the lead to 55-44 before the Crusaders used a 7-0 run to close within four but they never got closer.

Elijah Burns scored 17 for Siena, which shot 29 of 54 (53.7%).

Joe Pridgen led Holy Cross (1-12) with 17 points, Connor Niego scored 12 and Austin Butler 11.

Holy Cross begins Patriot League action when it travels to Loyola (MD) on Thursday.

Siena (5-5, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) hosts Monmouth on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

