The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Carter carries Navy over Mount St. Mary’s 59-48

December 20, 2019 3:04 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — John Carter Jr. posted 17 points as Navy defeated Mount St. Mary’s 59-48 on Friday.

Cam Davis had 15 points for Navy (6-4), and Greg Summers added 11 points. The Midshipmen trailed 14-9 before closing the first half with five 3-pointers to take a 31-21 lead.

Malik Jefferson and Nana Opoku each had eight points for the Mountaineers (3-9), who have lost four straight games. Mount St. Mary’s has losses to Georgetown, Washington, UAB and Kentucky this season.

Navy plays No. 9 Virginia on the road next Sunday. It will mark just the second time a Navy team has played the defending NCAA champion after facing Kentucky, the 1958 winner. Mount St. Mary’s plays Coppin State at home next Friday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

