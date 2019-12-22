Carter rallies Hartford to 80-76 victory over Cornell

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Traci Carter had a season-high 21 points as Hartford rallied past Cornell 80-76 on Sunday.

Carter made 7 of 12 shots from the floor, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Hawks (6-7). Miroslav Stafl had 14 points for Hartford, while Malik Ellison added 14 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Ellison has double-doubles in two of the three games he’s played. Moses Flowers had 11 points and D.J. Mitchell scored 10 off the bench.

After falling behind 40-32 at halftime, Hartford outscored Cornell 48-36 in the second half to earn the victory. The Hawks’ 48 second-half points were a season best for the team.

Jimmy Boeheim hit four 3-pointers and scored 26 to lead the Big Red (1-9), who have now lost nine straight games. Terrance McBride added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Jordan Jones pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Cornell shot 49% overall to Hartford’s 47% effort, but the Big Red made 8 of 25 from beyond the arc (32%), while the Hawks sank 13 of 24 from distance (54%).

