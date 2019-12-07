Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cavaliers-76ers, Box

December 7, 2019 9:48 pm
 
< a min read
      
CLEVELAND (94)

Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Love 2-7 1-1 6, Thompson 5-10 2-3 12, Garland 7-20 0-0 17, Sexton 3-13 4-5 10, McKinnie 2-7 0-0 5, Nance Jr. 1-4 0-0 3, Henson 3-7 0-0 6, Zizic 2-3 1-1 5, Clarkson 3-7 3-3 10, Dellavedova 2-4 0-0 4, Knight 3-7 0-2 7, Porter Jr. 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 36-96 13-17 94.

PHILADELPHIA (141)

Harris 6-10 2-2 15, Scott 9-12 0-0 21, Horford 3-4 0-0 8, Simmons 12-14 9-12 34, Korkmaz 2-5 0-0 5, Ennis III 3-6 1-2 8, Thybulle 0-2 0-0 0, Pelle 2-3 1-2 5, O’Quinn 5-10 0-0 10, Burke 9-12 2-3 21, Neto 4-6 0-0 9, Milton 2-6 1-2 5. Totals 57-90 16-23 141.

Cleveland 18 18 26 32— 94
Philadelphia 36 41 31 33—141

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 9-35 (Garland 3-9, Nance Jr. 1-3, Clarkson 1-3, Porter Jr. 1-3, Love 1-4, McKinnie 1-4, Knight 1-5, Osman 0-1, Sexton 0-1, Henson 0-2), Philadelphia 11-26 (Scott 3-5, Horford 2-3, Simmons 1-1, Ennis III 1-1, Neto 1-2, Harris 1-3, Burke 1-3, Korkmaz 1-3, O’Quinn 0-1, Milton 0-2, Thybulle 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 35 (Love 7), Philadelphia 51 (O’Quinn 11). Assists_Cleveland 20 (Thompson, Porter Jr. 4), Philadelphia 43 (Burke 8). Total Fouls_Cleveland 17, Philadelphia 16. Technicals_O’Quinn. A_20,844 (20,478).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia