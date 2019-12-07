Cavaliers-76ers, Box

CLEVELAND (94)

Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Love 2-7 1-1 6, Thompson 5-10 2-3 12, Garland 7-20 0-0 17, Sexton 3-13 4-5 10, McKinnie 2-7 0-0 5, Nance Jr. 1-4 0-0 3, Henson 3-7 0-0 6, Zizic 2-3 1-1 5, Clarkson 3-7 3-3 10, Dellavedova 2-4 0-0 4, Knight 3-7 0-2 7, Porter Jr. 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 36-96 13-17 94.

PHILADELPHIA (141)

Harris 6-10 2-2 15, Scott 9-12 0-0 21, Horford 3-4 0-0 8, Simmons 12-14 9-12 34, Korkmaz 2-5 0-0 5, Ennis III 3-6 1-2 8, Thybulle 0-2 0-0 0, Pelle 2-3 1-2 5, O’Quinn 5-10 0-0 10, Burke 9-12 2-3 21, Neto 4-6 0-0 9, Milton 2-6 1-2 5. Totals 57-90 16-23 141.

Cleveland 18 18 26 32— 94 Philadelphia 36 41 31 33—141

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 9-35 (Garland 3-9, Nance Jr. 1-3, Clarkson 1-3, Porter Jr. 1-3, Love 1-4, McKinnie 1-4, Knight 1-5, Osman 0-1, Sexton 0-1, Henson 0-2), Philadelphia 11-26 (Scott 3-5, Horford 2-3, Simmons 1-1, Ennis III 1-1, Neto 1-2, Harris 1-3, Burke 1-3, Korkmaz 1-3, O’Quinn 0-1, Milton 0-2, Thybulle 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 35 (Love 7), Philadelphia 51 (O’Quinn 11). Assists_Cleveland 20 (Thompson, Porter Jr. 4), Philadelphia 43 (Burke 8). Total Fouls_Cleveland 17, Philadelphia 16. Technicals_O’Quinn. A_20,844 (20,478).

