The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Cavaliers-Bucks, Box

December 14, 2019 10:51 pm
 
CLEVELAND (108)

Osman 3-11 0-0 8, Love 4-10 2-3 12, Thompson 6-11 0-0 12, Garland 4-11 0-0 10, Sexton 3-8 2-2 8, McKinnie 0-2 0-0 0, Henson 3-3 0-0 8, Nance Jr. 3-5 0-0 7, Zizic 3-3 0-0 6, Dellavedova 2-5 0-0 5, Clarkson 5-9 0-0 13, Knight 1-3 1-2 4, Porter Jr. 4-9 6-8 15. Totals 41-90 11-15 108.

MILWAUKEE (125)

Middleton 8-12 5-6 24, G.Antetokounmpo 12-20 3-7 29, B.Lopez 1-4 2-2 5, DiVincenzo 6-8 2-2 15, Matthews 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Ilyasova 3-5 4-4 11, R.Lopez 7-10 1-1 16, Hill 4-8 1-2 11, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Korver 2-5 0-0 6, Brown 2-7 1-2 6, Connaughton 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 46-85 19-26 125.

Cleveland 20 31 28 29—108
Milwaukee 26 43 33 23—125

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 15-35 (Clarkson 3-6, Henson 2-2, Love 2-4, Osman 2-4, Garland 2-5, Knight 1-2, Dellavedova 1-3, Nance Jr. 1-3, Porter Jr. 1-4, Sexton 0-2), Milwaukee 14-37 (Middleton 3-4, Hill 2-4, Korver 2-5, G.Antetokounmpo 2-5, DiVincenzo 1-2, Ilyasova 1-3, R.Lopez 1-3, B.Lopez 1-3, Brown 1-4, Wilson 0-1, Matthews 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 45 (Love 10), Milwaukee 42 (R.Lopez 6). Assists_Cleveland 27 (Garland 5), Milwaukee 26 (Middleton 6). Total Fouls_Cleveland 19, Milwaukee 17. Technicals_Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second). A_17,481 (17,500).

The Associated Press

