Cavaliers-Celtics, Box

December 9, 2019 9:50 pm
 
CLEVELAND (88)

Osman 1-5 1-2 4, Love 3-12 0-0 7, Thompson 8-11 1-7 17, Garland 4-11 0-0 9, Sexton 4-14 0-0 8, McKinnie 0-2 0-0 0, Henson 4-6 1-1 9, Nance Jr. 1-3 3-4 6, Zizic 0-2 0-0 0, Clarkson 7-14 2-2 19, Dellavedova 0-3 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 4-8 1-3 9. Totals 36-91 9-19 88.

BOSTON (110)

Tatum 7-14 1-2 19, Hayward 7-10 0-0 14, Theis 4-4 0-0 10, Walker 8-13 1-1 22, Brown 9-15 1-1 20, Ojeleye 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Kanter 3-5 1-2 7, Poirier 2-4 0-0 4, Edwards 1-2 0-0 3, Wanamaker 1-6 1-2 3, Green 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 45-78 5-8 110.

Cleveland 18 22 26 22— 88
Boston 29 24 30 27—110

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 7-31 (Clarkson 3-8, Nance Jr. 1-2, Garland 1-3, Osman 1-4, Love 1-7, McKinnie 0-1, Henson 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-1, Sexton 0-2, Dellavedova 0-2), Boston 15-27 (Walker 5-9, Tatum 4-6, Theis 2-2, Ojeleye 1-1, Williams 1-1, Edwards 1-1, Brown 1-5, Hayward 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 45 (Thompson 11), Boston 39 (Tatum 11). Assists_Cleveland 18 (Dellavedova 4), Boston 22 (Walker 7). Total Fouls_Cleveland 11, Boston 19. Technicals_Cleveland coach Cavaliers (Defensive three second). A_19,156 (18,624).

