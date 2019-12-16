Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Cavaliers-Raptors, Box

December 16, 2019 9:45 pm
 
CLEVELAND (113)

Osman 4-10 1-2 12, Love 4-10 0-0 9, Thompson 9-14 0-2 18, Garland 7-14 2-2 20, Sexton 10-16 5-6 25, Nance Jr. 3-6 0-0 7, Henson 1-5 0-0 2, Dellavedova 1-1 0-0 2, Clarkson 2-7 3-3 9, Porter Jr. 3-7 2-2 9. Totals 44-90 13-17 113.

TORONTO (133)

Anunoby 6-9 0-0 12, Siakam 13-24 2-2 33, Gasol 4-9 0-0 8, Lowry 6-13 5-8 20, Powell 11-15 0-0 26, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Boucher 2-3 2-2 7, Ibaka 6-10 2-3 14, Hernandez 0-0 0-0 0, McCaw 2-2 0-0 6, Davis 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 52-89 13-17 133.

Cleveland 29 25 30 29—113
Toronto 37 29 38 29—133

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 12-35 (Garland 4-8, Osman 3-6, Clarkson 2-5, Porter Jr. 1-3, Nance Jr. 1-4, Love 1-5, Sexton 0-1, Henson 0-3), Toronto 16-32 (Siakam 5-8, Powell 4-6, Lowry 3-7, McCaw 2-2, Boucher 1-1, Davis 1-2, Ibaka 0-1, Anunoby 0-2, Gasol 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 39 (Thompson 8), Toronto 41 (Anunoby 9). Assists_Cleveland 30 (Garland, Henson 5), Toronto 31 (Lowry 11). Total Fouls_Cleveland 15, Toronto 19. Technicals_Porter Jr., Sexton, Cleveland coach Cavaliers (Delay of game), Lowry. A_19,800 (19,800).

