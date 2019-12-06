CCU visits Winthrop

Coastal Carolina (5-4) vs. Winthrop (4-4)

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop goes up against Coastal Carolina in a non-conference matchup. Coastal Carolina won easily 114-79 at home against Greensboro on Wednesday, while Winthrop is coming off of an 83-70 loss at Duke last week.

SENIOR STUDS: Winthrop’s Josh Ferguson, Chandler Vaudrin and Hunter Hale have collectively accounted for 33 percent of all Eagles scoring this season, though that number has slipped to 20 percent over the last five games.DOMINANT DEVANTE: DeVante Jones has connected on 47.6 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over the last five games. He’s also made 82.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Chanticleers. Winthrop has an assist on 57 of 102 field goals (55.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Coastal Carolina has assists on 47 of 89 field goals (52.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big South teams.

