The Associated Press
 
Celtic beats Rangers 1-0 in Scottish League Cup final

December 8, 2019 7:11 pm
 
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic extended its domination of Scottish football by beating Glasgow rival Rangers 1-0 in the League Cup final on Sunday to seal a 10th consecutive domestic trophy.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers was punished for spurning scoring chances when Celtic defender Christopher Jullien knocked in a free kick from Ryan Christie in the 59th minute.

Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster then saved a penalty from Alfredo Morelos, after defender Jeremie Frimpong had been sent off for fouling the striker.

Rangers has now gone eight years without a major title, which covers a spell when the team was forced to start again in the bottom tier in 2012 for financial mismanagement.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

